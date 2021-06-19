Cincinnati to visit San Diego Saturday

Cincinnati Reds (35-33, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (40-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Jesse Winker and the Reds will take on the Padres Saturday.

The Padres are 23-14 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .373.

The Reds are 19-17 on the road. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .247 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .346.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-2. Chris Paddack earned his fourth victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs for San Diego. Tony Santillan registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 50 RBIs and is batting .283.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is batting .346.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).