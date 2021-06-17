Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton named to NBA All-Rookie First Team after breakout season

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) watches a three pointer drop with confidence as they play the Denver Nuggets during the fourth period of the NBA game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings beat the Nuggets 125-115. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The postseason honors keep coming for Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton.

The 21-year-old guard was named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team on Thursday following a breakout season in Sacramento. The honor came a day after Haliburton finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

“We are incredibly thrilled that Tyrese has earned this well-deserved selection to the NBA All-Rookie First Team,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said in a news release. “He embodies tremendous qualities both on and off the court, and we look forward to seeing his continued growth in Sacramento.”

Haliburton joined the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Detroit Pistons’ Saddiq Bey and Houston Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate as first-team selections. Ball, the Rookie of the Year, and Edwards, the runner-up, were unanimous first-team selections. Haliburton received 98 first-team votes and one second-team vote from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley, Memphis Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane, Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro and Chicago Bulls’ Patrick Williams were All-Rookie Second Team selections.

Haliburton came out of Iowa State as the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He shot 47.2% from the field, 40.9% from 3-point range and 85.7% at the free-throw line. He finished the season with 309 assists and 92 turnovers in 1,746 minutes. He ranked second among all rookies in assists, third in 3-point goals, fourth in scoring and fifth in steals.

Haliburton established himself as an early contender for Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie honors when he was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December/January and February. Haliburton finished third in Rookie of the Year voting behind Ball and Edwards. Ball won the award with 84 first-place votes and 465 points. Edwards was second with 309 points. Haliburton was third with 114 points.

Haliburton is the 19th player in franchise history and the 14th during the Sacramento era to earn All-Rookie Team honors. Teammates Buddy Hield (2016-17) and Marvin Bagley III (2018-19) were also All-Rookie First Team selections.