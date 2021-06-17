Indians send Orioles to 19th straight road loss, 10-3

Baltimore Orioles' Pat Valaika drops his helmet after striking out in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

José Ramírez and Bobby Bradley homered during a three-run first inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 10-3 on Thursday, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 19 games.

The Orioles are approaching the major league record of 23 consecutive road losses, an active streak set by Arizona later Thursday in San Francisco. The 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets had lost 22 straight road games.

The win gave Cleveland a four-game sweep and sent Baltimore to its eighth straight loss overall. Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini admits this has been difficult.

"We’re very frustrated,“ he said. “Nobody likes losing. I’m at the top of the list, I’d say. There’s no room to wallow at this level. You have to get out there the next day and put it behind you and try to win the next game. What’s done is done.”

Cleveland is 10 games over .500 despite a slew of injuries that has left manager Terry Francona literally piecing together his pitching staff on a daily basis.

“We’ll take any success any day we can,” he said. “We told our guys that we’re going to have to figure some things out. But it’s OK when guys are playing like they’re playing and giving the effort.”

Yu Chang had four RBIs with a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles.

Ramírez hit a two-run homer — his 16th of the season — and Bradley hit his fourth since being called up from the minors June 4. Eddie Rosario homered in the fourth off starter Jorge López (2-8).

Indians starter Eli Morgan remained in the game after being struck by a line drive above the right elbow in the first inning. Morgan, making his second major league start, punched out Cedric Mullins on three pitches to start the game. Mancini lined the next pitch to the mound, and the ball hit Morgan on the fly. Chang, playing third base, caught the ball for the out.

Francona and a trainer went to the mound and talked to Morgan, who nodded his head that he wasn’t injured. Morgan took a couple of warmup pitches and remained in the game, earning a pat on the head from Francona and a loud ovation from the crowd.

Mullins was hit on the earflap of his helmet by Kyle Nelson’s pitch in the fourth. Manager Brandon Hyde and a trainer checked on Mullins, who was on one knee for a couple of moments before taking first base.

WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES, KID

Morgan allowed three runs and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. His first start against Toronto on May 28 came in conditions that saw winds gusting to 45 mph and steady, blowing rain. He allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Morgan was sent to Triple-A Columbus a few days after that outing but was recalled as Cleveland deals with injuries to its rotation. Shane Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, is shut down for two weeks with a stiff right shoulder, and Zach Plesac broke his right thumb after angrily removing his shirt following a poor outing last month.

“The poor kid, he pitches the first game in a hurricane and pitches the second game where he gets a line drive off his arm,” Francona said. “He competed like crazy.”

HOME LOOKS GOOD

Hyde is looking forward to returning to Camden Yards, but the Orioles' next six games are against Toronto and Houston.

“No one is going to feel sorry for us,” he said. "This is a tough league. Good teams expect to come in and beat us. We need to respond and to grind, and we’re going to get out of this.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Anthony Santander, who has been dealing with a sore left ankle, was back in right field after being out of the lineup and pinch hitting Wednesday.

Indians: C Austin Hedges was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list. He was hit in the helmet by a pitch Friday and took a foul tip off his mask Tuesday. ... OF Jordan Luplow (sprained right ankle) was transferred to 60-day IL. ... C Ryan Lavarnway had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Bruce Zimmermann will start against Toronto on Friday night.

Indians: RHP J.C. Mejia will pitch Friday night when Cleveland opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh, which has lost 10 straight.