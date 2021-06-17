Kings reach new five-year broadcast deal with Sports 1140; G-Man Gary Gerould will return

Gary Gerould converses with a broadcaster prior to the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors at Arco Arena in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, November 1, 2010. rbenton@sacbee.com

Radio listeners throughout the region will find Kings games in a familiar place next season with the familiar voice of play-by-play man Gary Gerould calling all the action.

The Kings announced Thursday they have reached a new long-term broadcast agreement with Sports 1140 KHTK. The Bonneville radio station has served as the radio home of the Kings since 1994. KHTK program director Jason Ross said the new agreement is a five-year deal.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with KHTK, providing an incomparable experience for the best fans in the NBA,” Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a news release. “KHTK brings a shared passion for the community and the broadcast not only paints the picture of game action but also provides a high level of entertainment for listeners.”

The agreement will allow KHTK to broadcast all preseason and regular-season games as well as the team’s official pregame and postgame shows. The station’s 50,000-watt signal reaches listeners within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center, the team’s downtown arena.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the Sacramento Kings for years to come,” said Steve Cottingim, Bonneville Sacramento’s senior vice president/market manager. “Bonneville’s commitment to our local community continues to make KHTK the perfect home for our Sacramento Kings.”

Gerould, who will turn 81 on June 30, is expected to return for his 37th season as radio voice of the Kings, multiple sources told The Sacramento Bee. The G-Man, as he is so affectionately known, has called Kings games on radio since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.