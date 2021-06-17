Gant, Cardinals to take on Morton, Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (35-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-35, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Cardinals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Braves Thursday.

The Braves are 17-19 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 95 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 16-18 in road games. St. Louis has slugged .383 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the club with a .614 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .292.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Tommy Edman: (torso), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).