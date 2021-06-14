Bundy scheduled to start for Angels at Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (33-32, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (40-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-6, 6.16 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (5-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -157, Angels +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Los Angeles will meet on Monday.

The Athletics are 10-13 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 85 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Olson leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.

The Angels are 14-17 in division play. Los Angeles has hit 84 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 17, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-2. Jose Suarez notched his second victory and David Fletcher went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Cole Irvin registered his seventh loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 63 hits and has 47 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 17 home runs and is slugging .594.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 8-2, .279 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).