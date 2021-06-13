Candace Parker has 20 points to lead Sky over Fever, 83-79

Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Saturday.

Quigley’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sky (4-7) the lead for good at 80-77. She made 1 of 2 free throws 19 seconds later and hit a jumper in the lane to cap the scoring with 49 seconds left.

Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points for Chicago.

Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever (1-11). Kelsey Mitchell added 16 points, Lindsay Allen scored 12 and Tiffany Mitchell 10.

Indiana had a 10-2 run in the third quarter to erase most of its nine-point deficit from early in the period. The Sky’s four-point margin of victory was the largest lead by either team during the fourth quarter.