The Latest: Noskova wins girls title at Roland Garros

France's Luca van Assche celebrates as he defeats compatriot Arthur Fils in their boys final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP

The Latest on French Open (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Linda Noskova won the French Open girls' trophy to become the first female Czech player since Hana Mandlikova to claim a singles title at Roland Garros.

She beat Erika Andreeva of Russia 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a battle of 16-year-olds.

Noskova won her first two titles on the second-tier ITF Tour earlier this year and has already played 17 professional tournaments.

Mandlikova won the junior title at the French Open in 1978 and the women’s title in 1981.

3:10 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova has dropped her serve immediately as the women's French Open final got underway in Paris.

The unseeded Czech player is up against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. Both are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

2:30 p.m.

Martina Navratilova will present the French Open trophy to the winner of the women’s final.

The former top-ranked Navratilova won Roland Garros twice in singles, in 1982 and 1984, and lost four times in the final. She also won the doubles title seven times.

The women’s final pits unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. Both are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

Pavlyuchenkova is taking part in her 52nd Grand Slam tournament. That is the most appearances at majors for any woman in the professional era before reaching the final of one.

Krejcikova is playing in only her fifth singles main draw at any major tournament.

2 p.m.

Luca Van Assche gave France hope that there's light at the end of the tunnel by winning the boys' title at Roland Garros.

The 17-year-old Van Assche defeated compatriot Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

France started the main draw with 18 men but none made it past the second round for the country's worst collective result in the professional era.

The French juniors fared better with four making it to the semifinals for the first time in the tournament's history.

The last Frenchman to win the men's singles title at Roland Garros is Yannick Noah in 1983.