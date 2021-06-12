Pivetta expected to start as Red Sox host the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (31-30, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (39-25, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (6-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -126, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 16-6 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Blue Jays have gone 10-12 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 86 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 19, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Garrett Whitlock earned his second victory and Christian Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Rafael Dolis registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .545.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 73 hits and has 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).