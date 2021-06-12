Brewers face Pirates, look to build on Woodruff’s strong showing

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-27, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 1.97 ERA, .71 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -290, Pirates +241; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Brewers are 15-10 against NL Central opponents. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .280.

The Pirates are 7-20 against NL Central Division opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 45 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 10, averaging one every 21.2 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Brandon Woodruff earned his fifth victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Clay Holmes took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 48 hits and has 36 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .223 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain).