Kings forward Harrison Barnes named finalist for inaugural Social Justice Champion award

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, middle, is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning 3-point basket in the team’s NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

The NBA announced Friday that Kings forward Harrison Barnes is one of five finalists for the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

The award, named after the six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, will recognize NBA players for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s mission to engage, empower and drive equality for historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged individuals or groups, the league said. The other finalists for the award are Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers; Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers; Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks; and Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors.

Finalists were selected from a pool of nominees who have upheld the league’s values of equality, respect and inclusion, the NBA said. Abdul-Jabbar was part of the selection committee that chose the finalists. The winner will be announced prior to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on TNT.

Each finalist has chosen an organization with a focus on social justice to receive a contribution on his behalf. The winner will be awarded $100,000 to present to his organization. The other finalists will each receive $25,000 to donate to their organizations. Barnes has chosen the Center for Policing Equity as the recipient of his donation.

In May, Barnes was named the winner of the Kings’ annual Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award. That award is given each year to a Kings player who exemplifies excellence on the court and in the community. Barnes received the award shortly after announcing that he and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their first child.

Over the past year, Barnes has offered meaningful support to children, families and front-line workers in Sacramento, Dallas and his hometown of Ames, Iowa. He has been an outspoken advocate for voter rights, addressing systemic racism while investing in Black youth. Prior to the 2020 election, Barnes emphasized the importance of civic engagement and voting through speaking engagements and a collaboration with Be.Woke.Vote.

When the NBA resumed play in the Orlando bubble after suspending the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19, Barnes dedicated each Kings game to a different organization supporting racial justice. They included the Trayvon Martin Foundation, the Botham Jean Foundation, The Atatiana Project, Mothers Against Police Brutality, the Michael Brown Foundation, Tamir Rice Foundation, Champion in the Making and the African American Policy Forum. Barnes contributed $25,000 to groups created by the families of victims of police brutality and gun violence.

In October, Barnes was appointed to the NBA Foundation’s inaugural Board of Directors to help guide the foundation’s efforts to further economic empowerment in the Black community. In February, Barnes announced his partnership with Goalsetter, a Black-owned finance app that provides an education-first banking experience, to open savings accounts for 500 youth from Build.Black. in Sacramento and TL Marsalis Elementary in Dallas.

Barnes also launched a series entitled “Conversations with Harrison.” The series gives him a platform to speak with nonprofit and community leaders, educators, athletes, elected officials and business leaders to promote their work and bring attention to their causes.