The Latest: Krejcikova aiming for titles sweep in Paris

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova blows a kiss after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A day after the marathon win that booked her a spot in the French Open final, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros -- in doubles this time.

Krejcikova and her fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova are up against Magda Linette of Poland and Bernarda Pera of the United States in the doubles semifinals.

Krejcikova is bidding to become the first woman to sweep Roland Garros titles since Mary Pierce in 2000. The last woman to make the final of both events in Paris was another Czech, Lucie Safarova. She did it in 2015 and won the doubles title.

In just her fifth appearance in a Grand Slam singles main draw, Krejcikova made it to the final by beating Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 after saving a match point.

She’s been ranked No. 1 and won a pair of major championships in doubles.