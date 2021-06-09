Royals look to stop 4-game slide against Angels

Kansas City Royals (29-30, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-32, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-4, 5.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (4-4, 5.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -136, Royals +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Angels are 17-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .247 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the club with an average of .297.

The Royals have gone 13-15 away from home. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads them with 14, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-1. Andrew Heaney secured his fourth victory and Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Kris Bubic took his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 32 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Perez leads the Royals with 14 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).