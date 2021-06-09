St. Louis takes 6-game slide into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (32-26, second in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-30, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-5, 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -127, Indians +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Cardinals are 15-15 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .296, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .351.

The Indians are 18-14 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .391 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .556 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 10-1. Shane Bieber earned his seventh victory and Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Cleveland. Carlos Martinez registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs and has 29 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .232 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Indians: 5-5, .268 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side), Yadier Molina: (knee).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).