Diggins-Smith leads Mercury to OT win over Sky

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 28 points, Brittney Griner had 16 points, including a dunk in the third quarter and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 77-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

Phoenix pulled away in overtime, going on an 10-2 run with scoring from four different players. Diggins-Smith went 1 of 2 from the line with 8.1 seconds left for a three-point lead and Courtney Vandersloot missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Kia Nurse, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer from midcourt against the Sky on Tuesday, added 14 points for Phoenix (5-3). Megan Walker had 11 points.

Diggins-Smith made three free throws, including one after a technical foul, with 37.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 65. Chicago’s Diamond DeShields missed a layup and Phoenix called a timeout at 23.7. Diggins-Smith dribbled down the clock and got into the lane but her shot rolled off with 2.3 left and Vandersloot didn’t hit the rim as time expired.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-6) with 14 points and Vandersloot had eight points and nine assists.

ACES 94, LIBERTY 82

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 30 points and 13 rebounds and Las Vegas used a late 14-1 run to beat New York.

Jackie Young added 16 points and Dearica Hamby had 13 for Las Vegas (6-3).

Betnijah Laney led New York (5-3) 23 points. She has reached 20 or more points in all eight games this season.

SPARKS 98, FEVER 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristi Toliver scored 22 points, Bria Holmes had 14 points and seven rebounds, and the short-handed Sparks eased past the Fever.

Los Angeles (3-3) was without leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike (knee) and Chiney Ogwumike (knee).

Te’a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler had 14 and Nia Coffey 13 for the Sparks. Coffey, Toliver and Wheeler each made a 3-pointer as Los Angeles was 14 of 28 from distance.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-9) with 15 points,