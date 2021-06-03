The Latest: ‘Big 3’ in action on Day 5 at French Open

Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return to United States's Bernarda Pera during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11 a.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty opens play on Court Philippe Chatrier hoping her physical concerns won't hold her back against Magda Linette in their second-round match at Roland Garros.

The 2019 champion was stretched to three sets in her opening match when she needed a medical timeout because of acute pain in her left hip.

Rafael Nadal celebrates his 35th birthday by facing Richard Gasquet. The 13-time champion is 16-0 against the Frenchman.

Roger Federer is in action against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Pablo Cuevas.