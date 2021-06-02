Miami’s Marte puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays

Miami Marlins (24-29, fourth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-25, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Miami will face off on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 11-11 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 79 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 17, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats.

The Marlins are 12-17 on the road. The Miami offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Corey Dickerson leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-1. Robbie Ray earned his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Sandy Alcantara took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 45 RBIs and is batting .337.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .289 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Anthony Kay: (blister), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).