Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup against Mets

New York Mets (26-21, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-36, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pavin Smith is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play New York.

The Diamondbacks are 11-15 on their home turf. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Madison Bumgarner leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Mets are 11-16 in road games. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.15, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.66.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Alex Young earned his second victory and Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Trevor May registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 13 home runs and is slugging .463.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 14 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .266 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).