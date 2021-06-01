Minnesota visits Baltimore, looks to build on Berrios’ strong showing

Minnesota Twins (22-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (3-2, 2.62 ERA, .99 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jose Berrios. Berrios pitched eight innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 6-19 on their home turf. Baltimore is averaging 3.6 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 42 total runs batted in.

The Twins have gone 10-14 away from home. Minnesota has hit 72 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Taylor Rogers earned his second victory and Jorge Polanco went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Adam Plutko registered his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is batting .278.

Polanco leads the Twins with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .391.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .230 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Twins: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder).