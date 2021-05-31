Chicago visits Cleveland after Giolito’s strong performance

Chicago White Sox (32-20, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (28-23, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.30 ERA, .72 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.95 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Lucas Giolito. Giolito went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Indians are 19-11 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .261.

The White Sox are 17-9 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.17, Dallas Keuchel paces the staff with a mark of 4.37.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-0. Zach Plesac earned his second victory and Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Lucas Giolito took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 47 hits and has 29 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (ankle), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring).