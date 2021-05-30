Keller expected to start for the Royals against Twins

Kansas City Royals (24-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (21-30, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (4-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 5.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Kansas City will play on Sunday.

The Twins are 10-12 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has slugged .424, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .523 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Royals are 12-18 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 46 home runs this season, last in the American League. Carlos Santana leads the team with 10, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-5. J.A. Happ recorded his third victory and Trevor Larnach went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Ervin Santana registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 44 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 54 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Royals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Josh Staumont: (knee), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (groin).