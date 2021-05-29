Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws a pitch to the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Luis Urías went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Saturday night to sweep a split doubleheader.

Leadoff batter Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3 for 3 and scored twice.

Freddy Peralta pitched his first major league complete game in the opener, going all seven innings in a 4-1 victory. Milwaukee (27-25) is two games over .500 for the first time since May 13.

"A very good day," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

The Nationals dropped to 21-27 and are last in the NL East following a three-game losing streak. Washington is 0-5 in seven-inning games this season after Friday’s rainout led to the day-night doubleheader.

“We hate the way we are playing,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “We want to play better. We know we can play better. But it’s all about perspective. What we’ve done so far isn’t going to help us (Sunday).”

Urías’ single scored Cain to tie the second game at 1 in the fourth. The bottom of the inning was odd.

Yan Gomes singled, then was safe at second on an error by Urías at third base. Josh Bell walked to load the bases, and Milwaukee reliever Brad Boxberger entered to replace uneven starter Brett Anderson.

Turner’s hard grounder went through shortstop Willy Adames and into shallow center field. Cain picked it up, then ran in to make Bell the second out when Bell ran around second and toward third even though Jordy Mercer was standing there. The out in the infield was scored 8 unassisted, and the Nationals took a 2-1 lead when Gomes scored during the chaos.

Ryan Zimmerman, who doubled twice and drove in Washington's first run, flied out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Milwaukee tied it 2-all in the fifth when Wong’s double drove in Christian Yelich.

The Brewers took the lead in the sixth on Urías’ third hit before breaking the game open. Jackie Bradley Jr. had a sacrifice fly, Wong delivered an RBI single and Adames added a run-scoring double.

“It was awesome,” Urías said of the balanced offense. “We haven’t had too many games like that.”

Brent Suter (5-3) struck out two in one inning of relief for the win.

Daniel Hudson (3-1) took the loss.

Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits in the first game, including Kyle Schwarber’s home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues.

“I had in my mind I’m going to throw the seven innings in the first game to save the bullpen,” Peralta said.

Avisaíl Garcia had three RBIs. He hit his team-leading ninth homer, a two-run drive off Patrick Corbin (3-4) in the first inning.

"For me right now, it’s frustrating when we don’t have that timely hit,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said after the first game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 2B Luis García slipped while warming up between the second and third innings of the opener. He went to the ground right on the edge of the outfield grass by the shortstop position and was helped off the wet field by a trainer and Martinez because of a hamstring cramp. García is expected to have an MRI on Sunday. Josh Harrison replaced him.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 1.41 ERA) is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Sunday and first at Nationals Park since the 2019 NL wild-card game. RHP Max Scherzer (4-3, 2.27) pitches for the Nationals.