San Jose enters a matchup against Los Angeles as losers of 3 in a row

San Jose Earthquakes (3-4-0) vs. LA Galaxy (4-2-0)

Carson, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -102, San Jose +252, Draw +263; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose aims to break a three-game skid with a win over Los Angeles.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home in the 2020 season. Los Angeles averaged 1.2 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall and 4-7-1 on the road in the 2020 season. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 60.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Victor Vazquez (injured), Jalen Neal (injured).

San Jose: Marcos Lopez (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

