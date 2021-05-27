Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC take the field

Nashville SC (2-0-4) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-1-3)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +119, Nashville SC +223, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC squares off against Nashville SC.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season and had 17 assists.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 4-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Lisandro Lopez (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured), Machop Malual Chol (injured).

Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Brian Anunga (injured).