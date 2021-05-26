Canning expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (22-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-27, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (3-3, 5.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will play on Wednesday.

The Angels are 9-13 against teams from the AL West. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Rangers are 8-9 against teams from the AL West. Texas has slugged .382 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .613 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 11-5. Andrew Heaney notched his second victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Hyeon-jong Yang took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 home runs and is batting .263.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .613.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (leg), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).