Struggling Orioles look to stop 8-game losing streak against Twins

Baltimore Orioles (17-31, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-5, 6.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (2-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -197, Orioles +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Twins are 10-15 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .426, good for third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .531 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Orioles are 11-13 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .384 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .503 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-4. Jose Berrios earned his fifth victory and Rob Refsnyder went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Dean Kremer took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 24 RBIs and is batting .290.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 1-9, .255 batting average, 8.47 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).