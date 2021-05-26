Scott’s walk-off walk helps WVU rally, beat Kansas 8-7

Victor Scott drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning and No. 8 seed West Virginia rallied to beat ninth-seeded Kansas 8-7 on Tuesday night in the loser-out opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

West Virginia (24-25) plays No. 1 seed Texas on Wednesday.

After a groundout to open the home half of the ninth, Paul McIntosh was hit by a pitch and then stole second base before Nathan Blasick and Hudson Byorick each walked on full counts to load the bases. Scott fouled off four consecutive pitches before Jonah Ulane missed high on back-to-back fastballs, forcing McIntosh home.

Matt McCormick had a double, a triple and two RBIs and Alec Burns hit a solo home run for the Mountaineers.

Maui Ahuna went 4 for 5 with two triples, a homer and four RBIs for Kansas (30-27).