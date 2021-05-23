Reddick snags 1st pole ahead of NASCAR Texas Grand Prix

Martin Truex Jr. (19) slides through Turn 12 after a crash as Chris Buescher (17) and Garrett Smithley (53) drive around during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) AP

Tyler Reddick claimed his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position ahead of Sunday's Texas Grand Prix, edging out Kyle Larson on the Circuit of the Americas.

The new race at the track built for Formula One is one of a record seven road course races in the Cup Series this season. The 3.4-mile track features 20 turns with multiple passing zones.

Larson earned his sixth career front row start on a road course. Austin Cindric will start third and Kyle Busch, who won Saturday's Xfinity series race, will start fourth.

Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is looking for his first race win of the season. He's got five career road course wins, including four of the last five. He came in as the favorite for the race win and qualified eighth.

There is a strong chance the race will be a wet one with forecasts of rain for the afternoon in Austin.