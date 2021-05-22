Sports

Fire get first win of 2021, 1-0 over Inter Miami

The Associated Press

Chicago Fire defender Boris Sekulic (2) closes in on Inter Miami defender Joevin Jones (33) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
CHICAGO

Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

From over 30 yards, Stojanović sent in the free kick with a short bounce. Goalkeeper John McCarthy dove low to the right and attempted to block the shot away, but misjudged and bundled it into the goal.

The Fire (1-4-1) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Miami’s Robbie Robinson left the game due to a leg injury in the 79th minute and Inter Miami (2-3-2), because it had already used all its substitutions, played the rest of the match down a man.

