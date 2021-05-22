Weathers expected to start for San Diego against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (21-24, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (28-17, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (3-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.57 ERA, .86 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

The Padres are 16-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .325 is third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Mariners are 9-12 on the road. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .196 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .257.

The Padres won the last meeting 16-1. Chris Paddack earned his second victory and Jake Cronenworth went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for San Diego. Chris Flexen registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cronenworth leads the Padres with 17 extra base hits and is batting .314.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 12 home runs and is slugging .545.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .277 batting average, 1.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .149 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (covid-19).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (health protocols), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Robert Dugger: (health protocols), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).