Sports

That was quick: San Francisco 49ers release Marqise Lee, sign Fowler at receiver

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler was cut by the San Francisco 49ers four days after signing a one-year contract.
Wide receiver Bennie Fowler was cut by the San Francisco 49ers four days after signing a one-year contract. Gerald Herbert AP
SANTA CLARA

So much for that.

The 49ers made a somewhat surprising move Friday by release receiver Marqise Lee, whom they signed to a one-year contract on Monday after a successful tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend.

Taking Lee’s place on the roster is free agent receiver Bennie Fowler, a seven-year veteran who last season appeared in five games in a bit role with the New Orleans Saints. Fowler, who turns 30 next month, began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos from 2014 to 2017. He spent the next two seasons with the New York Giants before signing with New Orleans last season.

Fowler (6-fot-1, 212 pounds) for his career has 97 catches for 1,104 yards and six touchdowns, with his last score coming in 2018 with the Giants. His most productive season came in 2017 with Denver when he recorded 350 yards on 29 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

The reasoning for Lee lasting less than a week is unclear. The 49ers are currently in the second phase of their offseason program, with veterans at their Santa Clara base participating in voluntary workouts.

The 49ers receiver group is perhaps the most uncertain on the roster behind starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Fowler joins Richie James Jr., Jalen Hurd, Jauan Jennings, Trent Sherfield, Mohamed Sanu, Travis Benjamin, River Cracraft, Kevin White and undrafted rookie Austin Watkins

Profile Image of Chris Biderman
Chris Biderman
Chris Biderman has covered the 49ers since 2013 and began covering the team for The Sacramento Bee in August 2018. He previously spent time with the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports Media Group. A Santa Rosa native, he graduated with a degree in journalism from The Ohio State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service