Tatum and the Celtics visit Brooklyn to begin playoffs

Boston Celtics (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -7.5; over/under is 227.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics to start the Eastern Conference first round. Brooklyn went 3-0 against Boston during the regular season. The Nets won the last regular season meeting 109-104 on April 23. Joe Harris scored 20 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win and Jayson Tatum recorded 38 points in the loss for Boston.

The Nets are 26-16 in conference games. Brooklyn is 33-8 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are 20-22 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep. Evan Fournier leads the Celtics shooting 46.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 21.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 26.4 points and is adding 7.4 rebounds. Fournier is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, six steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 44.1% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist), Robert Williams III: day to day (toe).