Los Angeles opens playoffs against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5; over/under is 219

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Clippers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks to open the Western Conference first round. Dallas went 2-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season. The Mavericks won the last regular season meeting 105-89 on March 17. Luka Doncic scored 42 points to lead Dallas to the win and Paul George totaled 28 points in the loss for LA.

The Clippers have gone 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 107.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Mavericks have gone 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 112.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.2 rebounds and averages 9 points. George is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 32.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 27.7 points and is adding 8.0 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, seven steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: DeMarcus Cousins: day to day (foot), Amir Coffey: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Maxi Kleber: day to day (achilles).