49ers notebook: Big numbers at OTAs; new receiver impresses; single-digit jersey numbers

The 49ers should be encouraged by the number of players that showed up to their Santa Clara facility on Monday.

That’s because there was some question as to how many would participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason program that resumed this week. Many players, including those at the top of the NFL Players Association, have been angling to end in-person offseason workouts, citing the NBA and Major League Baseball players who aren’t required to show up for team-related activities during the offseason. There was no in-person work for NFL players last offseason due to the pandemic.

Those negotiations are still playing out and things could change as they unfold. In the meantime, roughly 80 players on the 49ers’ offseason roster showed up to begin Phase 2 of the offseason program Monday, which included on-field work, meetings and workouts, but no drills where the offense and defense square off in full-team sessions with both sides running plays. The practices are to be conducted at “acceptable walkthrough pace,” according to league rules.

Players that participated Monday included quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw and many others. The offseason roster typically includes 90 players.

Their attendance comes after the NFLPA in April released a statement on behalf of San Francisco’s players saying “many in our locker room have chosen not to attend some or all phases of the voluntary in-person workouts.”

Media are not expected to be allowed to watch any practices this week — so no official attendance will be taken — though reporters may get let in to watch about one session per week during the remainder of the offseason program.

The next round of offseason team activities (OTAs) will be May 24 through 25, May 27, June 1 through 2, June 4, June 7 through 8 and June 10. The mandatory full-team OTAs are slated for June 15 through 17.

Garoppolo and Kittle both have hefty bonuses built into their contracts for attending offseason workouts. Garoppolo is due to make an extra $600,000 while Kittle, Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward and guard Laken Tomlinson each make some $100,000 for showing up.

Beyond the cash, Garoppolo’s presence is notable given the looming quarterback battle between him and rookie Trey Lance for the starting job that is expected to unfold during training camp. Garoppolo has plenty of motivation to maintain his starting job and lead the 49ers as deep into the playoffs as possible even after the team traded up for his replacement in last month’s NFL draft.

Playing well, and staying healthy, could boost his trade value while also increasing his chances at getting another lucrative contract with another team. Garoppolo’s five-year contract he signed in Feb. 2018 runs through 2022.

New receiver impresses during weekend tryout

The 49ers added some much needed experience to their receiving corps on Monday. Five-year veteran Marqise Lee signed a one-year contract after impressing during a tryout over the weekend during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Lee, the 39th overall pick of the Jaguars in 2014, has appeared in 59 career games and will compete for role among San Francisco’s inexperienced group at the position. Beyond Samuel and Aiyuk, the expected starters, the 49ers could have four open jobs being fought for by 10 players.

Lee, 29, played at USC and was a favorite target of Lance during seven-on-seven drills over the weekend. He was the recipient of Lance’s most impressive throw of the day, a 15-yard bullet over the middle into traffic. Lee has 174 catches for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns on his resume. Though he’s appeared in just six games since the 2017 season due to injuries.

Lee tore his ACL during a preseason game in 2018 months after signing a four-year, $38 million contract. He was limited to six games in 2019 because of a shoulder injury and opted out of the 2020 campaign because of the pandemic.

The veteran will fight for a roster spot with Richie James Jr., 2019 third-round pick Jalen Hurd, Travis Benjamin, Mohamed Sanu, Jauan Jennings, special teams standout Trent Sherfield, Kevin White, River Cracraft and undrafted rookie Austin Watkins.

Taylor signs with Bengals

Receiver Trent Taylor struggled to stay healthy after his promising rookie season with the 49ers in 2017. The team did not make bringing back the unrestricted free agent a priority and Monday he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor, 27, missed all of 2019 due to foot injury that required multiple surgeries a year after offseason back surgery caused his production to fall during his second NFL season. He had just 10 catches on 21 targets last season making it clear his time with San Francisco was likely over.

At 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, Taylor’s health issues had been a significant red flag, even after he served as one of Garoppolo’s most trusted targets after joining the team in 2017. Taylor in his first season caught 43 of 60 targets and was pivotal for Garoppolo on third downs. But the injuries prevented Taylor from building on that production. Kendrick Bourne, now with the New England Patriots, took over as the team’s primary option in the slot.

▪ The 49ers have updated their roster as a group of players have updated their jersey numbers. New league rules allow skill players and defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers. Here are a list of those changes and number assignments for new players (some repeat and will likely be changed):

CB Jason Verrett: 2



CB Emmanuel Moseley: 4



QB Trey Lance: 5



DB Jared Mayden: 7



WR Austin Watkins: 7



QB Nate Sudfeld: 7



WR Travis Benjamin: 17



WR Mohamed Sanu: 18



RB Wayne Gallman Jr.: 22



RB JaMycal Hasty: 23



CB Mark Fields: 25



S Jaquiski Tartt: 26



S Talanoa Hufanga: 29



S Tavon Wilson: 32



DB Deommodore Lenoir: 38



C Alex Mack: 50



DE Samson Ebukam: 56



LB Justin Hilliard: 58



G Aaron Banks: 62



OL Jaylon Moore: 76



OL Alfredo Gutierrez: 77



WR Trent Sherfield: 81



TE Josh Pederson: 83



WR Kevin White: 84



DT Zach Kerr: 92



DL Alex Barrett: 94



DT Maurice Hurst: 96



DE Arden Key: 98