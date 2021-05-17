Devils sign Swiss goalie Akira Schmid to 3-year deal

The New Jersey Devils signed goalie Akira Schmid on Monday to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2021-22 season.

The 21-year-old Schmid was the club’s fifth-round pick and 136th overall selection in the 2018 draft. At Sioux City of the United States Hockey League, he posted a 22-13-1 record with three shutouts, a 2.01 goals-against average and .921 save percentage this past season. His save percentage and goals-against average topped the USHL in the regular season.

Sioux City was eliminated last week in the Clark Cup playoffs. Schmid went 2-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.28 GAA.

The 6-foot-5 Schmid, a native of Bern, Switzerland, is the second goaltending prospect the Devils have signed this month. Nico Daws, the team’s third-round pick and the 84th overall selection in the 2020 draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract on May 5.