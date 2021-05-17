Gray expected to start for Cincinnati against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (24-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-19, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -144, Giants +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco will play on Monday.

The Reds are 10-7 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .344.

The Giants are 10-12 on the road. San Francisco has hit 53 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-0. Johnny Cueto earned his second victory and Austin Slater went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Tyler Mahle registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 10 home runs and is batting .326.

Crawford leads the Giants with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (side).