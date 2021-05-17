Vancouver hosts Calgary after Highmore’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (25-26-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-28-4, seventh in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +114, Flames -135; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Calgary Flames after Matthew Highmore scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-1 win over the Oilers.

The Canucks are 22-28-4 against North Division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Flames are 25-26-3 in division matchups. Calgary has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 18.8% of chances.

The Flames plays the Canucks for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 34 assists and has 37 points this season. J.T. Miller has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 45 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 27 assists. Johnny Gaudreau has 13 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).

Flames: Noah Hanifin: out for season (shoulder), Sean Monahan: out for season (hip).