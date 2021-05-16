Spurs face the Suns on 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (50-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (33-38, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three straight games.

The Spurs are 17-24 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 20-10 against opponents below .500.

The Suns are 29-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks seventh in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.8% as a team from downtown this season. Cameron Payne leads them shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson ranks fourth on the Spurs scoring 12.8 points per game, and is averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 13 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 25.6 points and grabbing 4.2 rebounds. Chris Paul is averaging 18.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points on 49.9% shooting.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 49.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Rudy Gay: out (heel), DeMar DeRozan: out (rest), Luka Samanic: out (hand), Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Jakob Poeltl: out (rest), Dejounte Murray: out (back), Derrick White: out for season (ankle).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (wrist).