Los Angeles hosts Miami following Bauer’s solid showing

Miami Marlins (17-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-17, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer went seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Miami.

The Dodgers are 12-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .406, good for fourth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .526 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins are 9-13 on the road. Miami has slugged .368 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .554 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-0. Trevor Bauer earned his fourth victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jordan Holloway registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with eight home runs and has 23 RBIs.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 17 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).