Aaron Judge homers again, Yankees beat Orioles 8-2

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds third base on the way to scoring during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP

Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night.

After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a two-run shot in the second. Six of Judge’s 11 homers this season have come against Baltimore.

Germán (3-2) allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He has won all four of his career starts in Baltimore.

Tyler Wade had three hits while batting ninth for New York, which improved to 4-1 on its 10-game road trip and has won 11 of its last 14 games overall.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead in the first on a passed ball by catcher Chance Sisco and a two-run single by Gary Sánchez off Jorge López (1-4).

Judge increased the margin with the two-run homer in the second. He has hit 23 home runs in 59 career games against Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 4, PHILLIES 0

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia in a game where Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.

Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats. The Phillies said Harper is day to day.

Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola (3-3). The drive to right was Guerrero’s sixth to the opposite field.

Anthony Kay went four innings for the Blue Jays, giving up one hit, two walks and striking out six during a 79-pitch outing. Relievers Travis Bergen (2-0), A.J. Cole, Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano helped Toronto pitchers finish with 14 strikeouts.

DODGERS 7, MARLINS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Bauer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10, Max Muncy had three hits and Los Angeles beat Miami for its fourth straight victory.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 4-2, allowing only two hits and three baserunners. He retired the last 11 hitters he faced.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is headed to the injured list after he broke his right hand in the fifth inning when he was hit in the right hand by a pitch from Ross Detwiler.

Miami’s Jordan Holloway (1-2) didn’t allow a hit the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth.

TIGERS 9, CUBS 8, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to lift Detroit past Chicago.

Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third. The final comeback by the Tigers came when they scored twice off Kimbrel (0-2).

Nomar Mazara tied it with an RBI single that scored the automatic runner, and JaCoby Jones ran for Mazara and stole second. Then Castro — hitless in five previous at-bats Saturday with three strikeouts — slapped a two-out single to left. The throw home by Kris Bryant was a bit off line and Jones was easily safe.

Matt Duffy homered and drove in five runs for the Cubs. His RBI single off Michael Fulmer (3-2) gave the Cubs the lead in the top of the 10th.

BRAVES 6, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Anderson took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and Atlanta beat Milwaukee.

Anderson (3-1) cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even slower curveball that kept the Brewers guessing.

The 23-year-old right-hander walked four and struck out four before the Brewers ended Anderson’s bid in the seventh. Daniel Vogelbach blooped a leadoff single to center and Pablo Reyes followed with a double that chased Anderson.

Reliever A.J. Minter gave up a sacrifice fly to Luis Urías.

Freeman homered in the second. William Contreras homered off Hoby Milner leading off the Atlanta eighth.

Brett Anderson (2-3) was the loser.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day and Kansas City handed Carlos Rodón his first loss of the season with a victory over Chicago.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice as the Royals got to Rodón (5-1) for four runs in the first three innings. The left-hander allowed two earned runs in 31 innings while winning his first five starts of the year, including a 3-0 victory at Kansas City in his previous start on May 7.

The big blow was Perez’s ninth homer, an opposite-field drive on a 96-mph fastball up and out of the zone in the third. The early run support was more than enough for Mike Minor (3-2), who pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his first win since April 23. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Carlos Santana homered in the ninth for Kansas City. Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont each got three outs, finishing a four-hitter.

José Abreu accounted for Chicago’s only run with his eighth homer.

RED SOX 9, ANGELS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts had a three-run shot and Boston beat Los Angeles.

Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double and Franchy Cordero drove in two runs with two doubles for the Red Sox. They won their third straight and matched their season high by climbing nine games over .500.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani had a rough day, getting cut down on a baserunning blunder after a single in his first at-bat, and striking out his next three.

Martín Pérez (1-2) went six innings. Three relievers combined on the four-hitter.

Dylan Bundy (0-5) was the loser.

PADRES 13, CARDINALS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs, and Tommy Pham and rookie Kim Ha-seong also connected off Adam Wainwright to lead San Diego over St. Louis.

The Padres beat the Cardinals for the second straight night in their first matchup since San Diego eliminated St. Louis from the playoffs last season.

Nola hit a three-run homer off Wainwright (2-4) in the third, an RBI double off Tyler Webb in the sixth and a two-run single off infielder Matt Carpenter, who was summoned to pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh. Carpenter also pitched the scoreless eighth, allowing a single and hitting a batter.

Miguel Diaz (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenano and Harrison Bader homered for the Cardinals.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as Houston held on to beat Texas for its fifth straight victory.

Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros got to Texas starter Dane Dunning (2-3). Alex Bregman also had a two-run single in the inning.

Tucker upped the lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot to right in the seventh.

Garcia (1-3) permitted one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season.

The Rangers cut the lead to 6-5 with a four-run eighth. Joey Gallo, who finished with three hits, hit a three-run homer, and Andy Ibáñez had an RBI groundout to score David Dahl. The Rangers have lost five straight.

MARINERS 7, INDIANS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and Seattle beat Cleveland.

Dylan Moore added a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie to break open a close game and give Sheffield (3-3) the win in a showdown of former Indians first-round draft picks.

Haniger, a former All-Star who missed most of the last two years with injuries, hit a solo shot in the first inning to tie Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. for the major league lead with 12. He singled and scored in the fifth to make it 5-0, helping chase McKenzie (1-2).

Sheffield, a 25-year-old left-hander, was taken in the first round by the Indians in 2014, and McKenzie was drafted the next year. Cleveland traded Sheffield to the New York Yankees in 2016 in a deal for Andrew Miller.

Harold Ramirez hit a solo homer for the Indians in the ninth.

TWINS 5, ATHLETICS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó snapped a 19-game homerless drought with a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Minnesota came back to beat Oakland.

Sanó pounded his chest and gestured to his teammates as he rounded the bases after his homer off left-hander Jake Diekman just reached the overhang in right field. Sanó was hitting just .114 this season before the homer, which was just his second of the year and first since the third game of the season.

It was the big hit Minnesota needed to snap its five-game losing streak and finally offer some relief for its struggling offense.

Alex Colomé (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of José Berríos. Hansel Robles secured his first save of the year despite a one-out double from Chad Pinder in the ninth. Diekman (2-1) pitched a third of an inning for the Athletics.

Mark Canha homered for the second straight game for Oakland and Matt Olson added a two-run shot.

RAYS 12, METS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Wendle had three doubles and a single, keying two big innings that sent Tampa Bay past New York.

Yandy Diaz, who had two of Tampa Bay’s eight doubles, and Randy Arozarena each had three hits.

Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jose Peraza each homered for the Mets. They have lost two in a row at Tropicana Field after a seven-game winning streak.

Wendle had an infield that set up a run in the first and doubled to spark a five-run fourth that made it 6-4. He hit a two-run double in a six-run eighth that broke open the game.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan (1-0) got his first major league win. Joey Lucchesi (1-3) was the loser.

REDS 6, ROCKIES 5, 12 INNINGS

DENVER (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking double in the 12th and Cincinnati kept up its success in extra innings, beating Colorado.

Castellanos also homered and singled to help Cincinnati improve to 7-2 in extra-inning games. Lucas Sims (3-1) pitched two innings for the win.

Jesse Winkler was at second base to start the 12th and Castellanos hit a pitch from Antonio Santos (0-1) to the wall to make it 5-4. Pinch-hitter Nick Senzel singled and Eugenio Suarez had an RBI groundout.

Colorado got a run on Raimel Tapia’s groundout in the bottom of the inning off Heath Hembree, who earned his first save.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the Reds 11th and Josh Fuentes tied it with a double to drive in a pair in the bottom half.

Ryan McMahon hit his ninth homer to put the Rockies ahead 2-0 in the first. Castellanos responded with a two-run shot in the third off Jhoulys Chacin, his 10th.

PIRATES 8, GIANTS 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Pittsburgh rallied past San Francisco.

Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all.

Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh ninth and was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Bryan Reynolds’ one-out double. Reynolds took third on the play, and scored when Stallings homered off Jake McGee (1-1).

Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (2-0) was the winner.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the eighth.

Darin Ruf and Brandon Crawford hit home runs off Tyler Anderson to put the Giants ahead 3-0 in the first. Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer off reliever Kyle Keller for a 6-2 lead in the sixth.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, NATIONALS 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer, a two-run homer and tied a career high with seven RBIs to lead Arizona past Washington.

Escobar broke the game open in the fourth when he launched a full-count, two-out pitch from Joe Ross (2-3) deep into the right field seats that made it 6-2. He added a two-run shot off Austin Voth in the eighth and started the D-backs’ scoring with a two-run single in the first.

The homers were Escobar’s eighth and ninth of the season. Escobar had seven RBIs one other time in his career, also against the Nationals in 2019.

It was a much-needed win for the D-backs, who had lost nine of 11 coming into Saturday and got crushed 17-2 by the Nationals on Friday night.

Alex Young (1-3) was the winner.