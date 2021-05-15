Philadelphia Phillies to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies (21-18, second in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-17, second in the AL East)

Dunedin; Saturday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Philadelphia will square off on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 7-5 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 52 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with nine, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Phillies are 8-12 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .436.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-1. Connor Brogdon earned his fourth victory and Rhys Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Trent Thornton registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 16 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs and is batting .247.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (right calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).