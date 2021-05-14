Kings match longest playoff drought in NBA history after elimination loss to Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings guard Justin James (10) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) AP

Kings guard Justin James has felt defeat lots of times over his first two seasons in Sacramento, but this one was different — for him and for the organization.

James poured in a career-high 31 points, but the Kings were eliminated from playoff contention for the 15th consecutive season with a 116-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at FedExForum, matching the longest postseason drought in NBA history.

“I would be lying if I said this doesn’t feel different than any other loss,” James said. “Knowing that we’re out of the playoffs, it sucks for our fans, it sucks for our city, but we’ll be there one day.”

Kings coach Luke Walton went deep into his bench with De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III out of the lineup. James led the ragtag collection of former second-round draft picks and trade-deadline acquisitions that tried to keep Sacramento’s playoff hopes alive, but all hope was lost as the Grizzlies staged a 12-0 run to end the game.

“I give our players a ton of credit,” Walton said. “I mean, they scrapped and fought and competed. It was fun. It was a fun game. Unfortunately, we made a few too many mistakes down the stretch and they made us pay each time.”

Dillon Brooks scored 30 points for the Grizzlies (37-33), who won their fourth in a row to tie the Golden State Warriors for eighth in the Western Conference as they prepare for the play-in tournament. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Ja Morant finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Chimezie Metu had a career-high 17 points and five rebounds for the Kings (31-39). Buddy Hield and Terence Davis scored 16 points apiece, combining for 32 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Delon Wright added 15 points and eight assists.

James, who came out of Wyoming as the 40th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has only appeared in 34 games for the Kings this season, averaging 2.7 points in 7.4 minutes per game. He made 12 of 17 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range while nearly doubling his previous career high of 16 points.

The Grizzlies led 36-32 at the end of the first quarter. Sacramento carried a 60-59 advantage into the break after making 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the opening half.

Memphis took a 76-68 lead on a three-point play by Kyle Anderson midway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies still led by six going into the fourth, but a three-point play by recent two-way signing Louis King, two 3-pointers by Davis and some big baskets by James helped the Kings come back to take a 99-91 lead with 8:10 to play.

The Kings looked like they might gain ground on the San Antonio Spurs, who had just lost to the New York Knicks, but the Grizzlies wouldn’t allow it. They got within one on a 3-pointer by Anderson, went up by two on a three-point play by Valanciunas and took a 114-110 lead on a basket by Brooks with 1:04 remaining. Sacramento had a chance to cut the deficit to one coming out of a timeout, but the play was slow to develop. Hield’s 3-pointer came after the shot clock expired as the Kings committed a costly turnover.

Longest playoff drought

Sacramento’s beleaguered fan base has endured 15 consecutive losing seasons from the Kings, who haven’t appeared in the playoffs since 2006.

The Kings have now matched the longest playoff drought in league history, tying a dubious record held by the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers’ run of futility started in 1976-77, when they were known as the Buffalo Braves. It continued from 1978-84, when they were known as the San Diego Clippers, and didn’t end until the 1991-92 season, eight years after they moved to Los Angeles.

Holmes injured

Kings center Richaun Holmes left the game with 5:03 to play in the second quarter and did not return.

Holmes appeared to hurt his right hand on a rebound attempt moments before going to the locker room for treatment from the team’s medical staff. There was no mention of the hand when the team announced at halftime that Holmes would miss the rest of the game due to right knee soreness.

Holmes finished with three points, two rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots in 11 minutes.

3-point record

Hield made four 3-pointers, giving him 1,062 in five seasons with the Kings. The 28-year-old guard needs nine more over the last two games to break Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record of 1,070.

Hield is averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. Over the past seven games, he has made 33 of 77 (.429) from 3-point range.

Up next

The Kings will face the Grizzlies again on Friday night before coming home to end the season against the Utah Jazz on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Utah (50-20) holds a 1 ½-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Jazz might need to beat the Kings to win the West.

The Jazz beat the Kings 128-112 on April 10 in Salt Lake City and 154-105 on April 28 in Sacramento. Utah set a team scoring record in the second game while handing the Kings their worst home loss in franchise history.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Marvin Bagley III (groin); Harrison Barnes (adductor); De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols); Tyrese Haliburton (knee); Robert Woodard II (back).

Grizzlies: OUT — Grayson Allen (abdominal soreness); Sean McDermott (foot).

May 14 at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m.

May 16 vs. Utah Jazz, 6 p.m.