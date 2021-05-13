Johnsen leads Montreal against Atlanta United FC following 2-goal showing

Montreal Impact (2-1-2) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-1-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -145, Montreal +362, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Bjorn Johnsen leads Montreal into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after totaling two goals against Inter Miami CF.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.

The Impact put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road games. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago and recorded 22 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Lisandro Lopez (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured), Machop Malual Chol (injured).

Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Zachary Bichotte Paul Brault Guillard (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).