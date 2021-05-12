49ers schedule: How will they fare against teams with new QBs (and maybe Aaron Rodgers)?

Stacy Stuart Samuels, more commonly known as Banjo Man by fellow San Francisco 49ers fans, cheers as 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC playoff game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The 49ers beat the Vikings 27-10. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday.

Week 1:

@ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX)

Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.

Week 2:

@ Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday 9/19, 10 a.m. PST (FOX)

The Carson Wentz era ended in explosive fashion with his offseason trade to the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Jalen Hurts as Philadelphia’s expected starter. The Eagles in the offseason have loaded up on draft picks to potentially land their quarterback of the future should Hurts not win over the organization in 2021. Philadelphia is coming off an injury ravaged 2020, much like the 49ers. San Francisco would likely stay on the East Coast, in Youngstown, Ohio or the Greenbrier in West Virginia, to cut down on travel time after playing in Detroit.

Week 3:

vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday 9/26, 5:20 PM (NBC)

There’s one story that’s going to dominate the NFL offseason (yes, even more than the schedule release). It’s the uncertain future of Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly won’t return to Green Bay unless general manager Brian Gutekunst is canned. Whether or not Rodgers follows through on his threat (and becomes the full-time host of Jeopardy?) remains to be seen. Meanwhile, this home opener could be an early season throw down between two of the most talented teams in the NFC, or a beat down of Rodgers’ replacement, Jordan Love. The 49ers are expecting to have a packed house for this one for the first time since the pandemic.

Week 4:

vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday 10/3, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

The 49ers would like to forget getting beat by Seattle twice last season, including the second game on the road that saw Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle leave with season-defining injuries. Seattle’s in an interesting time in franchise history. Russell Wilson is reportedly simmering because he’s played behind bad offensive lines seemingly his entire career, while the Seahawks would be nuts to trade an elite quarterback in his prime. Seattle getting off to a quick start, and the Wilson chatter dying down, could come down to the result of this game against the 49ers.

Week 5:

@ Arizona Cardinals, Sunday 10/10, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

It’s a vital year for Kliff Kingsbury, who went 5-10 and 8-8 in his first two seasons as Cardinals head coach. Finishing below .500 would not be a good sign for his standing, especially after adding J.J. Watt, receiver A.J. Green, center Rodney Hudson and others this offseason. It’s also a key season for quarterback Kyler Murray for the same reasons. Arizona is hoping Murray takes the next step toward becoming an MVP candidate, which seems like a necessity if the Cardinals are going to compete for the NFC West title.

Week 6:

—BYE WEEK—

Week 7:

.vs Indianapolis Colts, Sunday 10/24, 5:20 PM (NBC)

The other side of the Eagles-Wentz trade, and the first time the 49ers will square off against old friend DeForest Buckner, a key cog in the Colts’ defense. San Francisco should regret trading him away unless Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead turn into a formidable duo. Buckner will come back to Santa Clara where he met his wife and laid the groundwork for his four-year, $84 million contract.

Week 8:

@ Chicago Bears, Sunday 10/31, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Will this one be Justin Fields against Trey Lance? Or will it be Jimmy Garoppolo’s first trip to Chicago after making his 49ers starting debut there in 2017? Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy might have bought themselves some time with the draft night trade up to take Fields, who should be able to overtake Andy Dalton by this point in the season, if he doesn’t win the job Week 1. After whiffing on Mitchell Trubisky, Pace and Nagy can’t afford to screw up the quarterback decision again.

Week 9:

vs. Arizona Cardinals, 11/7, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

We already broke down the Cardinals. We’re on to Week 10.

Week 10:

Los Angeles Rams, Monday 11/15, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The 49ers will get to see all four teams involved in the offseason’s biggest trades involving quarterbacks. They’ll see Stafford for the first time, in the division, on a national stage after taking on the Colts, Eagles and Lions earlier. The Rams and 49ers both view themselves as Super Bowl contenders, which makes this one of the biggest “Monday Night Football” matchups of the season.

Week 11:

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday 11/21, 10 a.m. (FOX)

The two most powerful people with Jacksonville are two of Jim Harbaugh’s most notable foes. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer made the jump to the NFL after going 4-0 against Harbaugh and Michigan. Meyer’s tethered to former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke, who infamously clashed with Harbaugh leading to some down years. But those down years ultimately led to Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, if you’re a glass half-full person. This might be a tough game given the long trip on a short week after playing on Monday Night.

Week 12:

vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday 11/28, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Maybe this will be Trey Lance versus Kirk Cousins, the two diametrically opposed quarterbacks Shanahan helped draft at different points in his career. Cousins was always viewed as the apple of Shanahan’s eye, which fueled some of the chatter about Mac Jones being Shanahan’s choice in the draft. But if Lance, who ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns in his only college season, proves he can do it in the pros, Cousins might finally stop getting ascribed to Shanahan.

Week 13:

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday 12/5, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

The Seahawks and 49ers in prime time? These are always weird — and a ton of fun. Hopefully the stakes are high and Lumen Field (formally known CenturyLink) is rocking.

Week 14:

@ Cincinnati Bengals, 12/12, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Another long(ish) road trip after a prime time game means some late nights for the coaches. But that’s nothing new. What is new to the NFL is the Ja’Marr Chase-Joe Burrow combination after the two were teammates in college. They could be hitting their stride late in the season with Burrow coming back from last season’s ACL tear. This is the extra 17th game on the schedule, which benefits the 49ers because they both finished last in their respective divisions last season, for very different reasons.

Week 15:

vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday 12/19, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

It’s been reported the Falcons are considering trading Julio Jones this offseason. A team that didn’t draft a receiver for the first time since 2002 who has Jones’ former offensive coordinator wouldn’t be interested, would it? Of course I’m talking about the 49ers, who could use another experienced wideout. Perhaps the approach will be similar to when they added Emmanuel Sanders in 2019. Meanwhile, Atlanta elected to run it back with Matt Ryan for the foreseeable future and pair him with No. 4 pick, Kyle Pitts, the extremely talented tight end from Florida. Have popcorn handy for Pitts matching up with Fred Warner.

Week 16:

@ Tennessee Titans, Thursday 12/23, 5:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Thursday Night Football

Former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith deserves a lot of credit for helping the Titans get to the playoffs the last two seasons. But he’s coaching the Falcons, leaving former tight ends coach Todd Downing to take over play calling duties. This is a longer trip on a short week, but the players probably won’t be upset about getting Christmas weekend off while the rest of the league plays.

Week 17:

@ Houston Texans, Sunday 1/2, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Deshaun Watson’s future is entirely unknown given the list of sexual assault allegations against him. He could face a suspension to start the season. If he’s not playing, there’s a reasonable chance it’s rookie Davis Mills for Stanford. Or, more interestingly, perhaps the Texans could be a trade candidate for Jimmy Garoppolo and executive Nick Caserio, who came from New England. That would be a wild wrinkle toward the end of the season, however remote the chances.

Week 18:

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday 1/9, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

The league in 2010 began making the final week of the regular season exclusively divisional matchups, which is a great way to make sure teams play meaningful games to end the year. This one should be no different, and could be a candidate to get flexed into prime time if there are significant playoff implications.