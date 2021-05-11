Kings update injury status of Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes vs. Thunder

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks the ball during the first half of a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. dkim@sacbee.com

Kings coach Luke Walton said forward Marvin Bagley III is likely to join De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes on the injured list for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center.

Bagley was officially listed as questionable due to right groin tightness. During his pregame news conference, Walton said he does not expect Bagley to play. Walton said Bagley began to experience discomfort in Sunday’s 126-98 victory over the Thunder.

“Marvin is questionable, but most likely will not play tonight,” Walton said. “… He has some soft tissue tightness in the right leg. It was bothering him. You could see it. It’s why he didn’t go in the game in the fourth quarter last game. He’s getting worked on, so there’s a chance, but to play it safe, most likely we’ll hold him out tonight.”

Bagley had 13 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes before leaving Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City. Bagley has averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in six games since returning from a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

Fox has missed the past nine games under NBA health and safety protocols. With only four games remaining in the regular season, said he still could not provide a timeline for Fox’s return.

Barnes has missed seven games with left adductor tightness. Haliburton has missed four games after hyperextending his left knee. Rookie Robert Woodard II (lower back soreness) is still out as well.

Buddy Hield is listed as probable against the Thunder. Hield is suffering from a left ankle sprain, but Walton said he will probably play.

“Buddy was limping around when I saw him earlier today, but he tells me he’s going to get out there and play again, so he’s working with the trainers right now,” Walton said. “… Knowing Buddy, I would expect him to play.”

The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot), Ty Jerome (calf), Theo Maledon (foot) and Mike Muscala (ankle).