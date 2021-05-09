Royals look to stop 7-game losing streak against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (18-13, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (16-16, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (2-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +137, White Sox -158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Royals are 7-10 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 31 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with seven, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The White Sox are 9-6 against AL Central Division teams. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .338, good for first in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the lineup with a mark of .392.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-1. Lance Lynn notched his third victory and Danny Mendick went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Daniel Lynch registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with seven home runs and is slugging .512.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with six home runs and is batting .211.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .245 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .242 batting average, 1.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (left trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Cam Gallagher: (concussion).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).