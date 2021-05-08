NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report shows officials missed critical call in Kings’ loss to Spurs

Sacramento Kings guard Delon Wright (55), left, defends against San Antonio Spurs guard-forward Lonnie Walker IV (1) during the fourth period of the NBA game Friday, May 7, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. The Spurs beat the Kings, 113-104. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The NBA acknowledged on Saturday that officials missed a big call at a critical juncture in the Kings’ 113-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in Sacramento.

The Spurs led 105-102 with 1:49 remaining in a game with major playoff implications for both teams when Lonnie Walker IV made a move on the perimeter to drive past Kings guard Delon Wright. Walker got to the rim for a layup that put the Spurs up by five with 1:45 to play, but the basket should not have counted.

The NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report showed officials missed a traveling violation by Walker on the play. The league noted that Walker slid his pivot foot at the start of his dribble as he made a move to get by Wright. The Kings (29-38) came up empty on their next five possessions as the Spurs (32-34) pulled away for a big win in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Kings still have a slight pulse as they prepare to host a two-game set against the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-46) on Sunday and Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, but Friday’s loss was a big blow to their playoff hopes. The Kings had a chance to get within 1 ½ games of the Spurs going into the final week of the regular season after winning four in a row despite the absences of De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes. Instead, San Antonio increased its lead to 3 ½-games over Sacramento for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, leaving the Kings teetering on the brink of elimination.

The Spurs padded their lead over the Kings and won the season series to gain the tiebreaker advantage. They have the NBA’s most difficult remaining schedule with games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns (2), but any combination of two San Antonio wins or Sacramento losses will eliminate the Kings.

The Spurs have six games remaining. The Kings have five. If the Spurs go 0-6, the Kings will have to go 4-1 to pass San Antonio. The Kings have the 11th-easiest remaining schedule with games against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2), Memphis Grizzlies (2) and Utah Jazz.

The Kings will also have to pass the New Orleans Pelicans to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. The Pelicans are one game ahead of the Kings with five games remaining, but that lead might not last.

Pelicans stars Zion Williamson (finger) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) are out indefinitely due to injuries and the road ahead could be very difficult. The Pelicans will conclude the regular season against the Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.