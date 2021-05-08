Minnesota takes on Orlando, looks to halt 3-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (20-47, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-46, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Orlando.

The Magic have gone 11-24 in home games. Orlando is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 41.6 points per game in the paint.

The Timberwolves have gone 8-26 away from home. Minnesota is 7-19 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 97-96 on Jan. 20. Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points to help lead Orlando to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohamed Bamba is second on the Magic with 5.8 rebounds and averages 8 points. Dwayne Bacon is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 47.6% shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (eye), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle), James Ennis III: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jaden McDaniels: out (personal), Jarrett Culver: out for season (ankle).