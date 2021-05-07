Miley pitches MLB’s 4th no-hitter of season, 2nd in 3 days

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Wade Miley pitched baseball’s second no-hitter in three days — and fourth already this season — leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win Friday night over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.

Miley (4-2) relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle the Indians and throw Cincinnati’s first no-hitter since Homer Bailey in 2013.

The left-hander shook off an 83-minute rain delay to start the game and followed Baltimore’s John Means, who no-hit Seattle on Wednesday,. Joe Musgrove threw San Diego's first no-hotter on April 9. Five days later, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón blanked the Indians.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that one isn’t recognized as official because it didn’t go nine innings.

This is the earliest in a calendar year there have been four no-hitters since 1917, when the fourth was thrown on May 5 and the fifth on May 6.

Miley walked one and struck out eight on 114 pitches.

Cincinnati pushed three runs across in the ninth, when Emmanuel Clase (2-1) had a run-scoring throwing error and a run-scoring balk, and Mike Moustakas singled in a run.

METS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4, 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning after an apparently heated exchange with teammate Jeff McNeil in the dugout tunnel, and New York rallied to beat Arizona.

New York walked off with a victory when designated runner Pete Alonso scored on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika’s fielder’s choice.

Lindor's drive came a half-inning after he and second baseman McNeil combined to misplay a popup. Following the top of the seventh, Mets players rushed into the tunnel adjacent to their dugout to address some sort of commotion.

Lindor acknowledged after the game that he and McNeil were having a disagreement — he claimed the pair saw a rat in the tunnel, and he was objecting to McNeil’s suggestion that it was a raccoon.

Mazeika softly hit a 2-2 pitch from Stefan Crichton (0-1) to the first base-side of the mound to score Alonso, who dived head-first across the plate.

Aaron Loup (1-0) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

ATHLETICS 2, RAYS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea’s bid to pitch baseball’s second no-hitter of the night ended on a leadoff double in the eighth inning by high school teammate Mike Brosseau, then Seth Brown hit a game-ending homer as Oakland beat Tampa Bay .

Manaea and Brosseau played together at Andrean High in Merrillville, Indiana.

Brown’s pinch-hit RBI single broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the seventh then Tampa Bay chased Manaea. Brown delivered again facing Jeffrey Springs (2-1).

Jake Diekman (2-0) recorded two outs in the ninth for the win.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bobby Dalbec snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a single and a three-run homer, powering the Boston over Baltimore.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0) allowed one run and seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks over five innings to help the Red Sox improve to a major league-best 20-13.

Ryan Mountcastle had three hits, including his first homer since the Orloles’ home opener on April 8. The game was delayed 1 hour, 38 minutes because of rain.

Matt Harvey (3-2) ended a three-game winning streak, allowing four runs — all unearned.

CARDINALS 5, ROCKIES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty (6-0) hit his first career home run in his 117th at-bat and became the major leagues’ first six-game winner, allowing three hits in seven innings.

Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 in his first game against the Rockies since Colorado traded the five-time All-Star to St. Louis on Feb. 1. Arenado doubled against Austin Gomber (2-4), one of the players he was traded for.

Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third.

NATIONALS 11, YANKEES 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison’s three-run homer, and the Nationals stopped a three-game skid.

With the score tied at 3, Yadiel Hernández lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga (3-2) that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu made a throwing error on Victor Robles' sacrifice, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison homered for a 7-3 lead.

Kyle Schwarber hit a run-scoring single off Luis Cessa and shortstop Gleyber Torres allowed Yan Gomes’ grounder to bounced past his glove for a run-scoring error.

Kyle Finnegan (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.

PHILLIES 12, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s six-run first inning and the Phillies set season highs for runs and hits (16) as they won their fifth straight.

J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Jean Segura drove in two runs with four hits.

Attendance was 38,952 as the Braves allowed 100% capacity for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Eflin (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Charlie Morton (2-2) got just two outs but all six runs he allowed were unearned due to a passed ball by rookie William Contreras that allowed Rhys Hoskins to reach on a strikeout.

MARLINS 6, BREWERS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Isan Díaz hit his first career grand slam, a third-inning drive off Patrick Weigel.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game trip.

Trevor Rogers (4-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings.

Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (2-2) left because of a cramp in his right calf after surrendering Garrett Cooper’s one-out single in the third.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies (2-2) allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, and Rex Brothers retired Bryan Reynolds on a bases-loaded flyout for his first save since Sept. 29, 2013.

Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for Chicago, which has won four straight.

Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight and is last in the NL Central at 13-18.

Trevor Cahill (1-4) allowed three runs — two earned — and eight hits in five innings.

ASTROS 10, BLUE JAYS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs.

Carlos Correa added a two-run homer and José Urquidy (3-2) allowed two runs and four hits in seven to win his third straight decision.

Ross Stripling (0-2) gave up three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Seattle bounced back from being no-hit in its last game.

Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford both hit tying two-run homers for the Mariners, who two days earlier at home were held without a hit when Baltimore’s John Means faced the minimum 27 batters.

Nate Lowe homered for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Josh Sborz (3-2) took the loss.

Chris Flexen (3-1) worked into the seventh, not giving up a run after Lowe’s seventh homer leading off the third that put the Rangers ahead 4-2.

TWINS 7, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Shoemaker (2-3) pitched five scoreless innings and Kyle Garlick, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler homered to lift Minnesota over Detroit.

The game was delayed by rain for 35 minutes in the middle of the fourth and for 69 minutes at the start of the seventh. The second delay came shortly after Willi Castro hit a three-run homer in the sixth to cut Detroit’s deficit to one, but Minnesota added three more runs after play resumed.

Miguel Cabrera had two hits for the Tigers, passing Babe Ruth on the career list.

Tarik Skubal (0-5) allowed solo homers by Garlick and Polanco, but that was the only scoring against him. He yielded four hits and two walks in five innings, striking out eight.

WHITE SOX 3, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Rodón (5-0) struck out eight and allowed five hits in six innings.

Relievers Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks worked the final three innings to complete the shutout. Hendriks earned with sixth save.

Kansas City was shut out for the second straight game as part of a six-game losing streak, all to division opponents. Zack Collins homered. Brad Keller (2-4) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.