NBA power rankings: Suns, Nuggets, Jazz jockey for No. 1 while Nets, Clippers, Lakers fall

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic after an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

* Through games played 5/6

1. Phoenix Suns (47-19)

Previous ranking: 1

The Suns won five in a row with impressive victories over the Knicks, Clippers and Jazz before falling flat in a 32-point loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. They’re just one game back of Utah for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Devin Booker has scored 30 in six of the last seven games.

2. Denver Nuggets (44-22)

Previous ranking: 2

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. have helped the Nuggets go 10-2 since April 14 despite the absence of Jamal Murray (ACL). They took a tough loss to the Lakers on Monday but bounced back against the Knicks. Denver visits Utah on Friday night.

3. Utah Jazz (48-18)

Previous ranking: 5

Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic have helped the Jazz win three in a row after losing three of their previous four, including

a 21-point loss to the Suns on April 30. A big game against the Nuggets looms on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

4. Milwaukee Bucks (42-24)

Previous ranking: 6

The Bucks are on a big roll behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. They are 7-2 since April 22 with impressive wins over the 76ers (2), Hornets, Nets (2) and Wizards. They’ve won four in a row going into Friday’s game against the Rockets.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (45-21)

Previous ranking: 7

The 76ers have won six in a row behind Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons, including two resounding wins over the Hawks and an overtime win over the Spurs. Embiid scored 34 in the win over San Antonio and 34 more in a route of the Rockets.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (45-22)

Previous ranking: 3

The Clippers blasted the depleted Lakers on Thursday night, alleviating a little frustration after losing three in a row to the Pelicans, Suns and Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard missed a couple of games due to foot soreness, but he came back for wins over the Raptors and Lakers.

7. Brooklyn Nets (43-24)

Previous ranking: 4

The Nets have lost four in a row despite some big games from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They lost to the Blazers, suffered back-to-back losses to the Bucks, then lost to the Mavericks despite a career-high 45 points from Irving.

8. New York Knicks (37-29)

Previous ranking: 8

The Knicks took a 113-97 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday, but Julius Randle has helped them win 12 of 14 to climb to fourth in the Eastern Conference. They will close out the regular season against the Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Spurs, Hornets and Celtics, so holding off the Hawks for the No. 4 seed could be difficult.

9. Dallas Mavericks (38-28)

Previous ranking: 10

The Mavericks have been terrific except when they play the Kings. They are 8-3 in their last 11 games with all three losses coming against the Kings, who beat Dallas three times in 15 days to sweep the season series. Tim Hardaway Jr., had 42 points in a win over the Pistons. Luka Doncic led the way in a big win over the Nets on Thursday.

10. Los Angeles Lakers (37-29)

Previous ranking: 9

LeBron James is out again after a brief return from a sprained ankle and Anthony Davis left Thursday’s loss to the Clippers with back spasms. The Lakers picked up a quality win over the Nuggets on Monday, but they have gone 9-16 since the day James suffered the initial injury, dropping into a tie for sixth in the West with the Trail Blazers with a big showdown in Portland on Friday night.

11. Portland Trail Blazers (37-29)

Previous ranking: 14

The Blazers got big games from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to win five of their last six, moving within a half-game of the Lakers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

12. Atlanta Hawks (37-31)

Previous ranking: 12

The Hawks are still fifth in the East despite Thursday’s loss to the Pacers, but they have to finish strong to avoid any play-in scenarios.

13. Boston Celtics (35-31)

Previous ranking: 11

The Celtics and Heat are tied for the sixth seed in the East with a big back-to-back set coming up between the two teams.

14. Miami Heat (35-31)

Previous ranking: 13

Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks due to flu-like symptoms and he’s questionable against the Timberwolves on Friday.

15. Golden State Warriors (34-33)

Previous ranking: 17

The Warriors now lead Memphis by a half-game for eighth in the West, but they have a difficult schedule ahead after a back-to-back set against the Thunder.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (33-33)

Previous ranking: 16

The Grizzlies are all but locked into a play-in scenario, but they are in danger of falling from No. 8 to No. 9 after Thursday’s loss to the Pistons.

17. Charlotte Hornets (32-34)

Previous ranking: 19

LaMelo Ball is back to help the Hornets wrap up their spot in the play-in tournament, but he’s had a rough go so far in his return. He had 10 turnovers in his first two games and was held to four points on 1-of-10 shooting in Thursday’s loss to the Bulls.

18. Washington Wizards (31-36)

Previous ranking: 18

The Wizards have a 3 ½ game lead over the Bulls for the final play-in spot in the East and Russell Westbrook is on the verge of breaking Oscar Robertson’s record for career triple-doubles.

19. San Antonio Spurs (31-34)

Previous ranking: 15

The Spurs are trying to hold off the Pelicans and Kings for the final play-in spot but their remaining schedule is brutal with games against the Kings, Blazers, Bucks, Nets, Knicks and Suns (2).

20. Indiana Pacers (31-35)

Previous ranking: 20

Head coach Nate Bjorkgren is in danger of getting fired and assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended one game for his on-court altercation with Goga Bitadze in Wednesday’s loss to the Kings.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (30-36)

Previous ranking: 21

After winning three of their last four, the Pelicans are just 1 ½ games back of the freefalling Spurs for the final play-in spot in the West.

22. Sacramento Kings (29-37)

Previous ranking: 24

The Kings have won four in a row despite the absences of De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Harrison Barnes. They are within 2 ½ games of San Antonio for the final play-in spot with a big showdown against the Spurs coming up on Friday night.

23. Toronto Raptors (27-40)

Previous ranking: 22

Pascal Siakam put up 39 points and 13 rebounds in a nice win over the Lakers on Sunday, but the Raptors continue to struggle.

24. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-46)

Previous ranking: 25

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards helped the T-Wolves win four in a row before they suffered narrow losses to the Pelicans and Grizzlies.

25. Chicago Bulls (26-39)

Previous ranking: 23

Zach LaVine hasn’t played since April 14 and the Bulls have fallen 3 ½ games behind the Wizards for the final play-in spot in the East.

26. Orlando Magic (21-45)

Previous ranking: 29

The Magic enjoyed a couple of wins over the Grizzlies and Pistons before losing to the Celtics by 36 on Wednesday.

27. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-45)

Previous ranking: 26

The Cavs have dropped eight in a row and 11 of 12 despite some nice moments from Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-46)

Previous ranking: 28

The Thunder has lost five in a row and 19 of 20. People in OKC are still wondering how they beat Boston back on April 27.

29. Detroit Pistons (20-47)

Previous ranking: 27

Hamidou Diallo had a career-high 35 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Hornets.

30. Houston Rockets (16-50)

Previous ranking: 30

Kelly Olynyk has averaged 18.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22 games for the Rockets.